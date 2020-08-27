Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The black Audi was found resting on top of the Lexus after the crash

Two people are believed to have fled the scene of a major crash that left one car balanced on top of another.

Emergency services were called to the scene on George Street in Dudley at about 22:20 BST on Wednesday.

On arrival, crews found an Audi had come to rest on top of a Lexus.

The driver of the bottom car was injured and taken to hospital. However, fire crews said two people from the Audi had already fled the scene.

The man's injuries are not believed to be serious, West Midlands Ambulance Service said, but he required further treatment at Russell's Hall Hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and are calling for anyone with information to come forward.

