Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Reece Cox was found with serious head injuries outside The Clifton in Sedgley

Two more men have been charged with the murder of Reece Cox outside a pub.

The 24-year-old from Dudley was found with head injuries outside The Clifton in Sedgley, Dudley, on 15 August and pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryan Nicklin, 22 of Limes Avenue, Pensnett, and Sebastian Jones, 18 of Corser Street, Dudley, will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Four other men have already been charged with Mr Cox's murder.

Wayne Burke, 22, of Queens Street, Pensnett; Shane Jones, 25, of Orchard Grove, Lower Gornal; Shaquel Halliday, 22 of Shadwell Drive, Lower Gornal; and Adam Ashwin, 19, of Monument Lane, Sedgley, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, also charged with violent disorder and actual bodily harm.

Tyrone Halliday, 24, of Inglefield Road, Stechford, Birmingham, is charged with violent disorder and actual bodily harm.

