Image copyright Family handout Image caption Daniel Baird was stabbed outside The Forge Tavern in the Digbeth area of Birmingham

The 30th birthday of a man who was stabbed to death in the street is being marked with a fundraising run.

Daniel Baird, 26, was murdered when a dispute between two groups of men spilled outside the Forge Tavern in Digbeth, Birmingham, in July 2017.

The money raised will go to the Daniel Baird Foundation, which campaigns for specialist first aid kits to try to reduce deaths following knife attacks.

The run has been organised by sportswear company Ripl Fitness.

Ellie Fell, who set up the firm, has organised charity runs before, but said Daniel's story was "just heartbreaking" and that she hoped the event could be seen as a "celebration for Daniel".

His mother, Lynne Baird, set up the foundation in his memory and said the offer of help had come as a surprise, but was "absolutely fantastic".

Image caption Lynne Baird, who set up The Daniel Baird Foundation, has campaigned for the roll-out of the bags that she believes could have prevented her son's death

The foundation has put together bleed control kits with the help of West Midlands Ambulance Service to stem the loss of blood from knife wounds until help can arrive.

More than 1,000 have already been placed by the charity in pubs and nightclubs.

On average it takes an ambulance seven minutes to arrive. Bleeding from trauma injuries can prove fatal in three to five minutes, the charity said.

Image caption More than 1,000 bleed control kits have already been placed in pubs and clubs

The run is being described as a virtual event and those taking part are being asked to sign up online and then run as far as they feel able in 30 minutes on Sunday, before sending back evidence via email or social media.

Ms Fell said she was "aware of the massive impact the cancellation of races has had on all charities", following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk