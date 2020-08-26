Image copyright Reuters Image caption The prosecution offered no evidence against Emma Andrew on Wednesday

A case against a woman who was accused of stealing from a hospital's charity collection box has been dismissed.

Emma Andrews denied taking the money from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Cancer Centre in Birmingham on 20 May.

The 42-year-old of Leehurst Crescent in Harborne had pleaded not guilty to burglary at Birmingham Magistrates' Court in May.

But at the start of her trial at the same court on Wednesday, the prosecution offered no evidence.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk