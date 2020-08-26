Image caption The man was shot at lunchtime on Lozells Road in Birmingham

A man has been killed in a gun attack on a street in the Lozells area of Birmingham.

The 22-year-old was shot on Lozells Road just after 12:30 BST and died a short time after arriving at hospital, West Midlands Police said.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody for questioning.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Image caption Police believe people involved in the attack remain at large

Det Ch Insp Jim Munro said: "Although we have made one arrest we believe that others were involved.

"We need the help of the community to come forward with information so that we can find all those responsible for such a shocking crime in broad daylight.

Insp Lee Wiggian, from the neighbourhood policing team, added residents may see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, as detectives continue their investigations.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk