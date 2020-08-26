Car crashes into Sparkhill police station
A suspected drink-driver crashed a stolen car into the front of a police station, officers have said.
The Seat saloon is thought to have hit two vehicles and lost control before ploughing through a brick wall outside the base in Sparkhill, Birmingham.
Two people were helped from the wreckage by officers before being taken to hospital.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, dangerous driving and vehicle theft.
A 27-year-old woman was held on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
