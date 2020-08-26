Image caption The car is thought to have hit two vehicles before crashing outside the police station

A suspected drink-driver crashed a stolen car into the front of a police station, officers have said.

The Seat saloon is thought to have hit two vehicles and lost control before ploughing through a brick wall outside the base in Sparkhill, Birmingham.

Two people were helped from the wreckage by officers before being taken to hospital.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, dangerous driving and vehicle theft.

A 27-year-old woman was held on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Image caption The crash happened on Stratford Road at about 07:45 BST

Image caption A broken brick wall outside the station was badly damaged

