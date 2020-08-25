Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Reece Cox, pictured with his son, died at the scene of the attack in Sedgley on 15 August

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Reece Cox outside a Wetherspoon pub.

The 24-year-old, from Dudley, was found with serious head injuries outside The Clifton in Sedgley, Dudley, on 15 August and pronounced dead at the scene.

The latest suspects, aged 18 and 22, remain in police custody, the West Midlands force says.

Four Dudley men have been charged with Mr Reece's murder.

Wayne Burke, 22, of Queens Street, Pensnett; Shane Jones, 25, of Orchard Grove, Lower Gornal; Shaquel Halliday, 22 of Shadwell Drive, Lower Gornal; and Adam Ashwin, 19, of Monument Lane, Sedgley, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday and also faced charges of violent disorder and actual bodily harm.

Tyrone Halliday, 24, of Inglefield Road, Stechford, Birmingham, is charged with violent disorder and actual bodily harm.

