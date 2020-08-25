Image copyright PA Media Image caption Thomas Rogers was found stabbed by the side of Birmingham's Bristol Road

The brother of a man fatally stabbed at the side of a busy road in Birmingham has been charged with his murder.

Thomas Rogers was found "slumped" near the junction of Bristol Road and Mill Pool Way, in Bournbrook, by emergency crews on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at hospital. He had a chest wound, a post-mortem examination confirmed.

His older sibling Samuel Rogers, 30, is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' court charged with murder.

Samuel Rogers, of of St Michaels Street, Sutton-In-Ashfield, will appear alongside co-accused Ryan Hurt, 22, of Peel Crescent, Mansfield.

A 28-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl previously detained on suspicion of murder have been bailed pending further inquiries, West Midlands Police said.

A 40-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

Two other women and a man, aged between 24 and 31, who were arrested in the South Shields and Jarrow areas in the North East on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation, the force added.

