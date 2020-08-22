Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found "slumped" on the Bristol Road near the junction with Mill Pool Way

A woman and a girl have been arrested after a man was found fatally stabbed on a main route into Birmingham.

The victim, who sustained a wound to the chest, was found "slumped" by the side of the Bristol Road out of the city, police said.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old and a 15-year-old arrested at the scene, near the junction with Mill Pool Way, remain in police custody.

West Midlands Police has appealed for witnesses to the attack, which happened just before 17:00 BST, to come forward.

The force said Bristol Road was closed while investigations took place.