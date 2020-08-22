Image copyright Getty Images

Armed police were deployed to a shop following reports a knifeman had run inside and threatened to stab people.

Officers were alerted to an incident at a "mini market" on Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said the suspect ran to a nearby park, where he was tracked down by a police dog and arrested by officers at gunpoint.

A man, believed to be 25, has been arrested and taken into custody.

Supt Jack Hadley described the events as "very dynamic", adding "it was imperative we got officers to the scene".

He confirmed no-one was injured.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk