Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Two of the four men police wish to identify

Police have released images of four men they wish to talk to over a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Andell Goulbourne, 59, was killed when he was knocked off his bike by a car on Washwood Heath Road in Saltley, Birmingham, in July.

Police said the vehicle was a grey BMW M135i and had four occupants who fled the scene, leaving Mr Goulbourne to "die in the street".

The men in the CCTV images are urged to help police with their inquiries.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The man pictured in the close-up is the individual on the right of the second pair police wish to identify

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released while the investigation continues.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police, said Mr Goulbourne was "callously left in the road fatally injured" while the vehicle's occupants ran.

"[They] were more concerned about looking after themselves than calling for an ambulance or trying to help the man they'd hit."

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Andell Goulbourne died when he was knocked off his bicycle

Mr Goulbourne, known as Spring-i, was a great-grandfather. In a tribute in August, his family said he was "a beacon of light".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk