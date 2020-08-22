Police release CCTV images over Saltley hit-and-run
Police have released images of four men they wish to talk to over a fatal hit-and-run crash.
Andell Goulbourne, 59, was killed when he was knocked off his bike by a car on Washwood Heath Road in Saltley, Birmingham, in July.
Police said the vehicle was a grey BMW M135i and had four occupants who fled the scene, leaving Mr Goulbourne to "die in the street".
The men in the CCTV images are urged to help police with their inquiries.
A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released while the investigation continues.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police, said Mr Goulbourne was "callously left in the road fatally injured" while the vehicle's occupants ran.
"[They] were more concerned about looking after themselves than calling for an ambulance or trying to help the man they'd hit."
Mr Goulbourne, known as Spring-i, was a great-grandfather. In a tribute in August, his family said he was "a beacon of light".
