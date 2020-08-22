Image copyright Family handout Image caption Anthony Bird suffered a broken neck and fractured eye socket

Two men have been charged with murdering a man whose neck was broken in a park.

Anthony Bird, 50, was attacked in Victoria Park, Tipton, at about 11:00 BST on 26 July, and suffered multiple serious injuries, including a fractured eye socket.

He died in hospital three weeks later on 12 August.

The accused, both from Tipton, are due before magistrates in Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Steven Bennett, 37, from Bevan Road, and Suni Singh Gill, 33, from Shore Road, were arrested on Thursday.

A 33-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of Mr Bird's murder has been released on police bail.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk