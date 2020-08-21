Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The decision was taken "as a precautionary measure" in order to protect residents and staff, the council said

Visiting has been restricted at Wolverhampton care homes after a "steady increase" in coronavirus infection rates.

Essential and compassionate visits, on health grounds and as part of end-of-life care, are allowed.

But the city council said it was limiting other visits to outdoor spaces and garden areas.

There were 16.38 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the city in the seven days to 18 August, the council said.

It added the rate was the same for the seven days up to 11 August, but "consistently higher than a month ago".

The authority said the restrictions were "due to a slow but steady increase in coronavirus infection rates both locally and regionally".

The changes, it added, were brought in "as a precautionary measure" to protect care home residents and staff.

Essential and compassionate visiting is permitted subject to appropriate infection control, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Cabinet member for adult services Linda Leach said: "Our understanding of how the virus moves around our communities is still being formed.

"By making this move now, we hope to reduce the risk of outbreaks similar to those in the first few weeks of the pandemic."

