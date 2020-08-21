Image copyright Family handout Image caption Anthony Bird died after the "savage" attack in a Black Country park in July

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man whose neck was broken in a park.

Anthony Bird, 50, was subjected to a "savage" attack in Victoria Park, Tipton, on 26 July, and suffered multiple serious injuries.

He died in hospital three weeks later on 12 August.

The suspects - two men aged 36 and 37, and a woman, 33 - had been previously arrested in connection with the attack, and are in custody.

"We believe Anthony was attacked just before 11:00 near the war memorial," said Det Insp Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police.

"He suffered very serious head and facial injuries, including a bleed on the brain, and clearly we believe his later death was linked to this assault."

Det Insp Jobson described the events as "savage", adding he believed Mr Bird was repeatedly kicked in the head as he lay on the ground.

Police have appealed for people who were in the park at the time of the attack, and who may have seen offenders leaving the scene, to come forward.

