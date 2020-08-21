Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Anmol Chana was jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years

A knife-obsessed man who murdered his mother and stepfather in a "horrific" attack has been jailed for life.

Anmol Chana, 26, killed Jasbir Kaur, 52, and husband Rupinder Bassan, 51, in a "ferocious" stabbing at their home in Oldbury, West Midlands, in February.

Chana then stole from them, went to the pub and planned to flee the country.

At Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Mark Wall QC ordered Chana - who he said showed a "complete lack of remorse" - to serve a minimum of 36 years in jail.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police said they did not know what caused Chana to murder Mrs Kaur and Mr Bassan

"You claimed to the jury that you had killed them in self-defence," he said as he passed sentence.

"The truth was very different."

"I am sure that the allegations you made at trial of your mother abusing you throughout your childhood were false and designed to garner jury sympathy for you," he told Chana, of Hamilton Road, Smethwick.

"These are allegations born of pure fantasy."

During the trial, jurors heard how Chana had previously made threats against his mother and sister and had a "fascination with knives" dating back to when he was 16.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jasbir Kaur and Rupinder Bassan were stabbed "ferociously", the court heard

He had stayed at the home his mother shared with Mr Bassan the day he murdered them, each of them suffering more than 20 knife wounds in the attack.

He went on to steal money and their car before contacting an escort and playing pool at a pub and later booking a flight to Italy.

"I hate what he has done," Mrs Kaur's daughter, Kiran Chana, said in a victim impact statement.

"Not a day goes by when I don't think about them or what they went through."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk