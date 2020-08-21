Image caption Coronavirus cases have more than doubled in Birmingham leading to concerns it may be heading for lockdown

An announcement is expected later amid growing concerns about a rise in coronavirus cases in Birmingham.

It comes a week after statistics showed the rate of infection had more than doubled.

The infection rate is below levels in Leicester and the North when lockdown measures were introduced there.

However, Dr Mike Tildesley, an associate professor in infection modelling, said restrictions were "certainly possible".

"We need to monitor it," Dr Tildesley from the University of Warwick, said. "If there's a sustained increase there may be some measures that need to be introduced."

What's the situation?

In the week ending 15 August, figures from Public Health England (PHE) showed Birmingham's rate of infection was 32.1 cases per 100,000 people, with 367 positive tests recorded. However, the latest figures suggest a slight decrease, with the rate of infection down to 30.7.

While cases are rising, the figures are well below areas such as Northampton, where the rate of infection stands at 116.6 cases per 100,000 people, and Oldham, where the rate is 86.9.

Dr Ron Daniels, an intensive care consultant in the West Midlands, said that despite the increase "our hospitals are relatively empty of patients with this condition".

"We're seeing very few patients admitted to hospital let alone requiring intensive care," he said, adding: "It's true that testing at the moment is identifying a younger population who don't tend to become as seriously ill."

What would being on a watchlist mean?

Every week PHE publishes a list of areas it is concerned about based on new coronavirus infection rates and other local intelligence.

These places are categorised as either "areas of concern", "areas of enhanced support" or "areas of intervention", and measures range from increased testing to stricter lockdowns.

"What form those measures take is a little bit difficult to tease out," Dr Tildesley said.

"A lot of the interventions that have come in in northern England have focussed around households, restricting non-family members coming into households, because it's deemed there's been an awful lot of community transmission gone on within larger family groups."

What might happen?

Birmingham City Council has already made some decisions in the past few days, including a ban on non-essential visits to care homes and a "drop and collect" trial for virus tests to help limit the rising number of cases.

The authority has also warned that unless the situation is brought under control, lockdown restrictions from "the dark days of spring... could all happen again".

Sandwell, which borders Birmingham, was placed on the PHE watch list as an "area of concern" in July.

The authority did not close shops or restaurants, instead urging those who were shielding to continue doing so, and strongly advising residents not to go inside other people's homes.

At its peak, Sandwell's rate of infection was 28.1 per 100,000 people and it has now dropped to 22.5, despite a recent outbreak at a DPD depot in Oldbury.

What are people saying?

On Thursday, council leader Ian Ward said the city was "at a crossroads".

"If we don't follow the basic health advice... we will face more tragedy in the weeks and months ahead," he said.

"More people will fall seriously ill, there will be more deaths and our economy will face another hammer blow."

The authority's cabinet member for health and social care, Paulette Hamilton, also said this week that she believes "at some point between now and Christmas we will be in a local lockdown".

West Midlands Police has joined the authority in calling for residents to follow guidelines following weeks of shutting down hundreds of illegal gatherings.

"If new cases rise we will undoubtedly face the potential of stepping back into those restrictions," Supt Gareth Morris said in a personal appeal.

"We all must do what we can to avoid another lockdown."

