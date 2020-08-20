Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Reece Cox, pictured with his son, was "loved by everybody", his family have said

Four men have been charged with murder after a fatal street attack.

Reece Cox, 24, from Dudley, was found with serious head injuries outside The Clifton pub in Sedgley on Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene.

Wayne Burke, 22, of Pensnett, Shane Jones, 25, and Shaquel Halliday, 22, of Lower Gornal, and Adam Ashwin, 19, from Sedgley, are due in court on Friday.

A fifth man, Tyrone Halliday, 24, has been charged with violent disorder and actual bodily harm.

Mr Burke, of Queens Street, Pensnett, Mr Jones, of Orchard Grove, Lower Gornal, Mr Halliday, of Shadwell Drive, Lower Gornal and Mr Ashwin, of Monument Lane, Sedgley have also been charged with violent disorder and actual bodily harm, police said.

All five are due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk