Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mr Cox, pictured with his son, was "a great son, partner and dad", his family said

A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an attack outside a pub.

Reece Cox, 24, from Dudley, was found with serious head injuries at The Clifton pub in Sedgley on Saturday.

An 18-year-old man was detained at an address in Birmingham on Wednesday and detectives have been granted more time to question the other four men.

Mr Cox was hurt when he stepped in to protect a man who was being assaulted, police believe.

He was punched and kicked and pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Cox's family have said he was "a great son, partner and dad; a gentle giant who was loved by everybody".

On Tuesday, the West Midlands force said men aged 24 and 25 and two men aged 22 were arrested in the morning.

