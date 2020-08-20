Image copyright David Byatt Image caption George Byatt has been living in a care home for two years

A family has said they are "heartbroken" as new restrictions in Birmingham mean they are unable to visit their father at his care home.

George Byatt, 82, has lived with dementia for 15 years and now lives at a care home in Washwood Heath.

Birmingham City Council banned "non-essential" visits as coronavirus cases in the city increase.

George's son David said the family were "angry and upset" as they had not seen him since before lockdown.

"We've been told he probably won't see Christmas," Mr Byatt said. "We just want to see him, every minute counts."

The 55-year-old would normally see his father three or four times a week, but since lockdown has only seen him a couple of times through a window.

The family has also not told George about the death of his eldest son in July, Mr Byatt said.

Relatives currently have to use video calls to see and talk to anyone at the care home.

Mr Byatt said he had "pleaded" with Birmingham's director of public health, Dr Justin Varney, who told him there was nothing he could do.

The measures were introduced after 330 new cases were recorded in the city in the past week, about a 60% increase on the week before.

"I appreciate we're in a pandemic," Mr Byatt said, "but it's not good enough.

"It's an appalling situation to be in, we can't go on like this."

