Image copyright Family handout Image caption Abdul Rahman Abubaker died after being shot in the chest in 2018

A fifth man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting.

Abdul Rahman Abubaker, 24, died in hospital after being shot in the chest in Stratford Place, Highgate, Birmingham on 15 May 2018.

Abdirahman Dirie, 19, of Geach Street, has also been charged perverting the course of justice and arson and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

Four men have previously been charged with murder.

Fahmi Daahir, 22, of Finstall Close, Nechells, Omar Elmi, 22, of Cogan Street, Glasgow, Abdirahman Yusuf, 22, of Albert Road in Aston, and Mustafa Omar, 20, of no fixed address, have appeared in court.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk