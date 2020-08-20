Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption Anmol Chana will be sentenced on Friday

A man has been found guilty of murdering his mother and stepfather in a "horrendous attack" at their home.

Anmol Chana, 26, had denied murdering Jasbir Kaur, 52, and her husband Rupinder Bassan, 51, at their home in Oldbury, West Midlands, in February.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court heard how both victims were stabbed "ferociously" multiple times, each suffering more than 20 injuries.

Chana, of Hamilton Road, Smethwick, is due to be sentenced on Friday.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jasbir Kaur and Rupinder Bassan were stabbed "ferociously", the court heard

During his trial, the court heard how the defendant had stolen money and a car from the couple after he murdered them, before contacting an escort and calmly playing pool in a pub.

Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police, said it was a "horrendous attack".

