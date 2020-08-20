Image copyright Amie Parkinson Image caption The club, set up for Cadbury factory staff in the early 1970s, had 5,000 members at its height

Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Birmingham's Cadbury social club to be rebuilt after a "devastating" fire.

A major blaze broke out at The Cadbury Club, in Bournville, on Friday.

Selly Oak MP Steve McCabe said the venue was a "valuable community asset" and he hopes to meet owners at Mondelez to discuss "where to go next".

Mondelez said it was "very early days" and it needed to assess the options, but recognised the club's importance.

Image copyright Mushing family photo Image caption The Cadbury Club, which was originally called the Bournville Club, has run events and activities for nearly 50 years

West Midlands Fire Service said the accidental blaze involved the whole building and was believed to be caused by an electrical fault in a light fitting.

Mr McCabe, said he had been in touch with the "well used" club to offer support.

"I am very clear that the Cadbury Club is a valuable community asset and should be rebuilt so it can continue to serve the community in Bournville," he said.

Image copyright Mushing family photo Image caption Natalie Richards spent many weekends at the club where her grandfather Bob Mushing was entertainment manager until his death in 1992

Anita Tether, who worked security at events at the venue, started the online petition, now signed by about 1,500 people, to generate support so it could be saved.

She said the "loved" club was "like a family".

Natalie Richards, 35, whose late grandfather Bob Mushing was its entertainment manager for 11 years, said it was part of history.

"It was just like watching your childhood go up in smoke to be honest. It was awful," she said.

Mondelez said: "We recognise the important role that the club has played in the community for a number of years and, like others, are saddened by the events of Friday."

The firm added it had offered temporary office space to the club's committee and will work with other parties to "assess the options".

