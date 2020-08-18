Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mr Cox, pictured with his son, was "loved by everybody", his family said

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a 24-year-old following an attack outside a pub.

Reece Cox was found with serious head injuries at The Clifton pub in Sedgley, Dudley, on Saturday.

The suspects, aged 22, 24 and 25, were arrested on Tuesday morning from addresses in Lower Gornal, Dudley.

Mr Cox was hurt when he stepped in to protect another man who was being assaulted, police believe.

He was then punched and kicked and pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Cox's family said he was "a great son, partner and dad; a gentle giant who was loved by everybody".

Det Insp Laura Harrison said the West Midlands force was looking for additional people in connection with its inquiries.

She added: "We know who these suspects are and they are not doing themselves any favours by refusing to cooperate.

"We will catch up with them so I would urge them to hand themselves in for questioning.

"Anyone found helping these men, providing them with accommodation, giving them money or helping them move around, is committing a very serious offence."

