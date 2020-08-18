Two more charged after crossbow killings

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Waseem Ramzan, 36, was one of the men who died

Two more men have been charged over a cannabis factory raid which saw two killed by crossbow in the aftermath.

Kadeem Palmer, 19, and Billal Akram, 25, are accused of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary in relation to events on Pensnett Road, Brierley Hill, Dudley, on 20 February.

Khuzaimah Douglas, 19, and Waseem Ramzan, 36, were fatally injured.

Mr Palmer and Mr Akram were bailed with conditions to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 11 September.

The pair appeared before city magistrates on Friday.

Mr Palmer, of Stanford Road, Handsworth, also faces a charge of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Mr Akram, of Buffery Road, Dudley, faces a further charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary in relation to another address on Milton Street, Walsall.

West Midlands Police said it had charged 13 men with burglary offences in the investigation, and three men with murdering Mr Douglas and Mr Ramzan.

Officers said their inquiries were continuing and urged anyone with information to contact the force.

