Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Reece Cox was violently punched and kicked, police said

A man believed by police to have died trying to protect another from assault has been described in a tribute as a "gentle giant".

Reece Cox, 24, was found on Saturday with serious head injuries outside The Clifton pub in Sedgley, Dudley.

He had been violently punched and kicked, police said.

According to the West Midlands force, a post-mortem examination has been completed and more tests are needed to identify the cause of death.

Mr Cox was attacked outside the Wetherspoon pub just before midnight on Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police issued a tribute on behalf of Mr Cox's family, who said he was a "great son, partner and dad; a gentle giant who was loved by everybody".

Police said they were urging a group of men sought in connection with the death to get in touch.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mr Cox, pictured with his son, was "loved by everybody", his family said

Arrest attempts have been made at addresses known to the men and efforts continue to bring them into custody, police added.

Det Insp Laura Harrison said: "We're still working to understand what happened. It appears there was a dispute over something which quickly escalated with tragic consequences."

