A 17-year-old girl has been charged after a car crashed into a bus stop and injured people.

Police said the incident began with a man, 19, and girl, 16, being hurt when a Renault Captur was allegedly driven at them on Pershore Road, Birmingham, on Friday.

The car then crashed into the bus stop, injuring two more people, according to the West Midlands force.

A 58-year-old woman sustained a shattered pelvis.

Police said she was in a serious condition in hospital, with the other three treated for cuts, scrapes and bruises.

The accused faces charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and two counts of wounding with intent.

She is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

