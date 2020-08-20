Image copyright Sandwell Council Image caption Councillor Joanne Hadley claimed the recording had been altered

A councillor is facing calls to resign over her apparent use of racist language in a recording shared with the BBC.

In the recording, of a telephone call, Sandwell Labour councillor Joanne Hadley appears to use racially abusive terms to describe fellow party member Basharat Khan.

He said he was shocked by the words.

Ms Hadley said she believed the recording was altered with a computer by political opponents.

She said she had reported the matter to police. The West Midlands force has been contacted for comment.

After hearing the content, Mr Khan said he thought Ms Hadley's version of events was "rubbish", adding she was "clutching at straws".

Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Hadley is cabinet member for safer communities at Sandwell Council

In the recording passed to BBC Radio WM, Ms Hadley, who is cabinet member for safer communities, also appears to make comments about "Asian politics".

Mr Khan, who is not a councillor and describes himself as a community activist, said: "I was quite shocked with the words she was using.

"So she is saying 'Asian politics' is dirty basically; that is all she is trying to infer, nothing else.

"I don't think she should carry on as a councillor, let alone a cabinet member."

Ms Hadley said she was sure she did not use racist language in the call and believed the recording had been "compromised" in an attempt to smear her because "we in control of the council have uncovered historic wrongdoing, and people are worried about it coming out".

Mr Khan said he doubted Ms Hadley's account, saying: "That's Jo's voice and trying to get someone to dub someone's Black Country accent would be a job-and-a-half as well."

Sandwell Council said it had received no complaint about the issue.

A spokesperson for the Labour Party said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints of racism extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk