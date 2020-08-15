Image copyright Google Image caption Four people were injured in the crash in Pershore Road

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four people were injured by a car.

A 19-year-old man and 16-year-old girl were injured by a Renault Captur in Pershore Road, Birmingham, on Friday which then crashed into a bus stop.

Two people were hurt including a woman aged 58 who is in a serious condition in hospital with a shattered pelvis. The others suffered cuts and bruises.

Police appealed for witness, saying the car crashed after an argument.

A section of the road between Selly Wick Road and Kensington Road was closed for several hours after the crash, which happened shortly after 13:00 BST.

Police have been granted extra time to question the teenager.

