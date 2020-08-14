Big fire at Cadbury chocolate factory social club

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fire rages at Cadbury's in Bournville, Birmingham

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at a social club at Birmingham's Cadbury chocolate factory.

Crews from West Midlands Fire Service are at the scene at The Cadbury Club on Bournville Lane, Bournville.

People on Twitter reported hearing "a huge boom", while smoke could be seen from miles across the city.

The fire broke out at about 16:45 BST. The fire service said there were no injuries. It urged people to avoid the road and the surrounding area.

Image caption The fire broke out opposite Cadbury's chocolate factory in Bournville

Image copyright @laurenamanda96 Image caption People on Twitter reported being able to see smoke from the blaze for miles

Image copyright @cliffatron Image caption West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze was severe

Image copyright @BrumBabyBank Image caption Nobody was injured in the fire

