Big fire at Cadbury chocolate factory social club
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at a social club at Birmingham's Cadbury chocolate factory.
Crews from West Midlands Fire Service are at the scene at The Cadbury Club on Bournville Lane, Bournville.
People on Twitter reported hearing "a huge boom", while smoke could be seen from miles across the city.
The fire broke out at about 16:45 BST. The fire service said there were no injuries. It urged people to avoid the road and the surrounding area.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk