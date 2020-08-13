Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kerry Woolley died from an injury to her neck, a post-mortem examination revealed

A man accused of murdering a woman, and his mother, who is accused of assisting him after the alleged killing, have appeared in court.

Kerry Woolley, 38, was found with fatal neck injuries at her home on Warwick Road, Solihull, on 12 July.

Lynda Bennett, 62, of Moordown Avenue, Solihull, is charged with assisting an offender "in disposing of evidence", a court heard.

She denied the charge during a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court.

Her son Ian Bennett, 37, of the same address, is set to enter his pleas at a hearing on 16 September.

A trial has been provisionally listed to start on 11 January 2021.

