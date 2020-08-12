Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption Athletes will no longer be accommodated at the Perry Barr sight due to construction delays and rising costs

A decision to scrap a £500m athletes' village for Birmingham's Commonwealth Games has been defended by the council.

It was announced on Tuesday that competitors will be housed in student accommodation rather than Perry Barr.

The development was the part of the games that Birmingham City Council had sole responsibility for and it has been criticised for failing to deliver it.

Pitched as a legacy to the games, the redevelopment will continue despite no longer being linked to the event.

Image caption Construction work continues at the site, which aims to provide 5,000 homes in the area

The authority had pledged to build accommodation for up to 6,500 athletes for the 2022 games under its host city contract but said escalating costs and delays due to coronavirus had made meant axing the Perry Barr development was the only way to "de-risk" its delivery of the event.

In a joint briefing with the CEO of Birmingham 2022, Ian Reid, council leader Ian Ward said the decision was "entirely down to the pandemic".

He denied it was a "convenient cover" for other failings as costs lurched £92m over budget and said he would "take issue" with the perception that the council had failed.

However, an "astonishing failure" is what the city's Liberal Democrat leader Jon Hunt branded the decision, as he called for Mr Ward to resign.

Although the Perry Barr redevelopment - with a target of 5,000 new homes - will still go ahead, critics of the council have said it needs to consider "whether the plans they've committed the taxpayer to are really worth the money".

Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption The Perry Barr village site is just over a mile from a revamped Alexander Stadium, which will host events

Robert Alden, leader of the Conservative opposition, urged particular attention be paid to transport proposals "which no longer work".

Mr Reid and Mr Ward said investment in infrastructure would still be delivered but work was under way to "update" the plans.

Image copyright Birmingham 2022 Image caption Athletes will instead be housed in student accommodation around the West Midlands

Organisers also offered reassurances that although athletes would be housed in existing accommodation at the University of Birmingham, Warwick University and the NEC, ensuring it was suitable for para-athletes was "a priority".

Mr Reid acknowledged not having a purpose-built athletes' village was disappointing, but said the solution was still "world class".

