Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The patient was found unconscious on the top deck of the bus on Priory Queensway, Birmingham

A man who "lashed out" at a paramedic while he was receiving treatment on a bus has been arrested.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a crew was responding to a man in cardiac arrest on the top deck of a Birmingham bus shortly after 21:00 BST on Tuesday.

"As they tried to treat him, he came round and lashed out at one of the paramedics," a WMAS spokesperson said.

The emergency responder was unhurt and the man was taken into custody by West Midlands Police.

The patient, who was discovered unconscious on the bus outside a music shop on Priory Queensway in Birmingham City Centre, had to be restrained by the ambulance crew until police arrived, WMAS said.

He was assessed at the scene before being discharged into the custody of the West Midlands force.

Rob Moore, a paramedic with the service, said: "No one in the emergency services comes to work to get hurt by those they are trying to help."

