A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a three-year-old girl.

West Midlands Police said it was called to an address in Kingshurst, Solihull, on Sunday to reports that a child had died.

A woman, 21, was arrested on suspicion of wilful neglect of a child, and a man, also 21, was held on suspicion of wilful ill-treatment of a child.

Both have been released on bail while inquiries continue.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to Stonebridge Crescent at 11:10 BST and the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police added an investigation had begun into the circumstances of the death.

