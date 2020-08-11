Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jasbir Kaur and Rupinder Singh Bassan were stabbed "ferociously", the court heard

A man obsessed with knives brutally murdered his mother and stepfather then contacted an escort and calmly played pool in a pub, a court heard.

Anmol Chana, 26, denies murdering Jasbir Kaur, 52, and her husband Rupinder Bassan, 51, at their home in Oldbury, West Midlands, in February.

Jason Pitter QC, prosecuting, told Birmingham Crown Court they each suffered more than 20 injuries.

Mr Chana once sent a text message about wanting "to knife" his mother, he said.

Opening the case, Mr Pitter told the jury the message sent in 2017 said: "Man, I want to knife her or pour boiling oil down her throat, [put] her head in a chip pan."

'Aggressive towards mother'

He said the defendant, of Hamilton Road, Smethwick, was "capable of being violent to those closest to him, including his mother, towards whom he had some animosity".

Mr Pitter said those who knew him said his "behaviour had deteriorated", and he was "aggressive towards his mother and sister".

The defendant's "fascination with knives" since age 16 meant they "had to be locked away" in the home, and police had been called because of his behaviour.

However, the court heard his mother and Mr Bassan, whom she married in 2019, were "sympathetic" and wanted him to live at their home "so they could look after him". He moved in on 22 February.

His sister, Kiran, called police at 04:29 BST on 24 February. Police who entered the house found "a scene of utter carnage", Mr Pitter said.

'Tragedy' of case

"Both of them, we say, had been brutally murdered - stabbed multiple times with a knife in what must have been a ferocious attack," he said.

"The tragedy is they were killed by the defendant who they had only, that same Saturday, allowed to stay under this same roof."

The jury heard afterwards Mr Chana allegedly stole money from the home and fled the scene in Mr Bassan's car.

He went to A&E having been "bitten severely on his thumb" during his attack, the court heard.

The prosecutor said he went to the pub for a drink and played pool.

The case continues.

