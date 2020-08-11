Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption At its height, more than 10 fire appliances were sent to the scene as crews struggled to bring it under control

Firefighters are still at the scene of a large blaze at a plastics factory in Birmingham.

Plumes of smoke were visible for miles across the city after the fire broke out on Tyseley Industrial Estate at about 16:45 BST on Monday.

Crews were "identifying and extinguishing hotspots" on Tuesday and people nearby were still being urged to keeps doors and windows closed.

About 100 firefighters tackled the blaze at its height on Monday evening.

Image copyright @_Guesti Image caption One hundred firefighters were tackling the blaze on Monday evening

West Midlands Fire Service said despite "extremely hot and arduous conditions", firefighters had contained the blaze, "saving nearby premises from harm".

Some firefighters had to be withdrawn from certain areas "for safety and to minimise the risk of heat exhaustion", the service added.

Dympna Wilson, who lives near the factory, said she "definitely heard a couple of explosions".

"We came out here to look and all we could see was smoke. It was curling out of the eaves, then the flames started and you could hear an explosion... Some neighbours have lost their electricity," she said on Monday.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Smoke from the blaze could be seen as far away as Bromsgrove

More than 30 firefighters are still at the scene and are expected to remain there for much of Tuesday, the fire service said.

All local roads were now been reopened.

Investigators have been at the scene overnight and inquiries into the cause continue.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Firefighters worked "extremely hard in very challenging conditions"

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption About 35 firefighters remained at the scene on Tuesday morning

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.