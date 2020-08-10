Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mohammed Banaras is being sought by police

A police officer has been injured as he was dragged along a road by a car.

The officer had gone up to a car in Birmingham, but as he looked into an open window to speak to the driver, it began to move, police said.

He was pushed out of the Seat Ibiza causing him to be pulled 50m (164ft) along Percy Road in Sparkhill.

A week earlier, the killers of PC Andrew Harper were sentenced for fatally dragging him for more than a mile along a road.

And a year ago, PC Gaz Phillips, 43, was critically injured in Birmingham when he was run over by a car thief.

West Midlands Police is looking for Mohammed Banaras, 25, of Tyseley, who they have named as prime suspect in Saturday's incident.

The injured officer, who had approached the car believing it to be "suspicious" suffered cuts to his legs, arm and hips, but police said it could have been much worse.

Insp Francis Nock said: "It's unacceptable for this to happen to a police officer as he goes about his role in keeping the public safe.

"It could have been much worse and we need anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible."

