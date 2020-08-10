Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows flooding in dozens of Birmingham homes

Residents have been forced to move their furniture on to the street after a burst pipe flooded dozens of homes in Birmingham.

Severn Trent Water supplies in nine postcode areas were affected and homes along Bristol Road South in Northfield were flooded on Sunday.

Shabnam Sama said about 40 families were affected as flats were evacuated, and they were now mopping up.

She said she saw "a river" outside her home as water came into her garage.

Her husband went outside to warn neighbours on New House Farm Drive, off Bristol Road South, at about 05:00 BST.

Image copyright Shabnam Sama Image caption Shabnam Sama said the pipe burst caused distress for many residents

"It started at about four or five in the morning when we could hear a gargling noise in our home and then smell of sewage," she said.

"We went to look and saw a river outside and the fire brigade and lots going on, so we wondered what had happened."

Mrs Sama, who works in pharmaceuticals, said the water continued escaping until about 08:30, causing distress and concern for many residents.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Fire crews were called to the scene early on Sunday morning

"This is normally a quiet street, but it was full of contractors and firefighters. They sent a lot of people out," she added.

"The water stopped millimetres from our home, although it did go into the garage so we are not the worst affected.

"I've been helping my neighbour who has been unwell after a back surgery.

"I had to cook for her as she could not use her kitchen. It's a trauma for people."

Severn Trent has said the repair would be "a lengthy progress" and was likely to take "a few days". A lane closure on Bristol Road will remain in place while the repair is carried out.

Pressure was restored for the "majority" of customers by Sunday afternoon.

