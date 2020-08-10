Image copyright Other Image caption Abdul Rahman Abubaker died in hospital after being shot in Highgate, Birmingham

Two more men have been charged with the murder of a man in Birmingham in 2018.

Abdul Rahman Abubaker was shot in Highgate on 15 May. He managed to walk to paramedics treating another patient nearby but died later in hospital.

Fahmi Daahir and Omar Elmi, both 22, are due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Two other men - Abdirahman Yusuf, 22, and 20-year-old Mustafa Omar - were also charged with the 24-year-old's murder last week.

Mr Yusuf, who was charged after being brought back from Sweden, appeared at the city's crown court on Friday and Mr Omar, who was arrested in Alum Rock, is also due at the same court on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

Mr Daahir was arrested on Thursday in the Nechells area and Mr Elmi was detained in Scotland on the same day.

