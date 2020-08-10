Image copyright John Hayes Image caption Pictures of the fire and being shared across social media

A huge blaze has broken out at an industrial site, with plumes of smoke visible for miles across Birmingham.

More than 50 firefighters are tackling the "severe" blaze at Tyseley Industrial Estate.

West Midlands Fire Service urged people living nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.

Smoke from the fire can be seen in the city centre as well as at Birmingham Airport and in Hall Green and Solihull.

"We currently have 10 appliances plus specialist appliances in attendance at a severe fire," the service tweeted.

The blaze has prompted a "high volume of calls", it added.

