Birmingham & Black Country

Birmingham fire: Smoke from Tyseley blaze visible from miles away

  • 10 August 2020
Fire in Tyseley Image copyright John Hayes
Image caption Pictures of the fire and being shared across social media

A huge blaze has broken out at an industrial site, with plumes of smoke visible for miles across Birmingham.

More than 50 firefighters are tackling the "severe" blaze at Tyseley Industrial Estate.

West Midlands Fire Service urged people living nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.

Smoke from the fire can be seen in the city centre as well as at Birmingham Airport and in Hall Green and Solihull.

"We currently have 10 appliances plus specialist appliances in attendance at a severe fire," the service tweeted.

The blaze has prompted a "high volume of calls", it added.

Image copyright John Hayes
Image caption People living nearby have been advised to close their doors and windows
Image copyright @JamesClarke75
Image caption Smoke from the fire was pictured about three miles away, in the trendy suburb of Kings Heath

