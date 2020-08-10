Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Dante Mullings was one of three men in a car parked in St Vincent Road West

Officers have charged a seventh person over the death of a man in a drive-by shooting in Birmingham.

Wasim Hussain, 27, of Lozells, appeared before magistrates in Birmingham on Saturday charged with conspiracy to murder Dante Mullings on 7 May, 2019.

Mr Mullings was in a car parked in Ladywood when a vehicle pulled up and shots were fired, police said.

Mr Hussain, of Gerrard Street, was also charged with one count of possessing a gun with intent to endanger life.

He was remanded in custody to appear before the city's crown court on 7 September.

Mr Mullings, who was described by his family as "kind, caring and thoughtful", was pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting in St Vincent Road West.

Six males, including two teenagers aged 16 and 17, have previously been charged over his death.

They were due to stand trial earlier this year, but the case has been put back until later this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, West Midlands Police said.

The force said its inquiries into the death were continuing and urged anyone with information to contact officers or Crimestoppers anonymously.

