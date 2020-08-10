Image copyright @KingsNortonFire Image caption The driver got herself out of the vehicle through a rear door

A van has crashed into a house in Birmingham injuring a child.

The child, who was inside the property on Chatham Road, Northfield, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The driver was also treated for minor injuries and taken to hospital following the crash at about 07:15 BST.

West Midlands Fire Service said gas and power would need isolating and a structural engineer had been called to assess the damage to the property.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk