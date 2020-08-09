Image caption Officers released footage of the incident

A teenage boy who was arrested after a dog walker was struck by a car and her pet killed in a hit-and-run crash has been released pending further investigations.

The woman, who survived, and the dog, Millie, were hit in Doe Bank Lane, Great Barr, at 17:00 BST on 22 July.

The 17-year-old was held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but has now been released.

Police said footage they shared had been watched by millions of people.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "He has been released pending further investigations as our inquiries continue."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk