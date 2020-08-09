Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The flooding happened in the Northfield area of Birmingham

A burst pipe has flooded homes and caused disruption to water supplies in Birmingham.

Severn Trent said a "handful of properties" were affected by flooding on Bristol Road South in Northfield in the early hours.

Customers in nine postcodes have been affected but a "large proportion" should find their supply is back to normal, a spokeswoman said.

Some customers were without water, while others experienced low pressure.

Bottled water has been sent to customers while repairs are carried out, Severn Trent said.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Fire crews were called to the scene early on Sunday morning

Traffic is down to one lane on Bristol Road while repair work is carried out.

The spokeswoman added: "Our teams are working really hard to get everything back to normal as quickly as we can and we want to thank everyone for their patience."

Customers in the following postcode areas have been affected: B14, B15, B16, B28, B29, B30, B31, B45, B90.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk