Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Oscar Jealous, eight, was diagnosed with the life-limiting Batten disease in February

An eight-year-old boy who is losing his sight due to a rare disease ticked off a bucket list "dream day" by cuddling police puppies and playing officer.

Oscar Jealous, from Kingstanding, Birmingham, spent the day with West Midlands Police at Bournville station.

The youngster, who has life-limiting Batten disease, went behind the wheel of a police car, played in cell blocks and held the newest canine recruits.

He and his younger brother Charlie were also given warrant cards as a memento.

Oscar was diagnosed with the degenerative condition in February and compiled a list of 30 "dream days".

His aunt, PC Laura Colclough, arranged the visit after telling the force about her police-mad nephew.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Oscar and his younger brother Charlie were police officers for the day

She said: "Oscar and Charlie are both obsessed with the police - probably from having an auntie that catches robbers - so being a police officer was one of the first entries on his bucket list.

"Oscar has lost almost all his sight now but there are lots of sounds in a police station to keep him entertained.

"He's had a fantastic day and it's heart-warming to see the smile on his face."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Oscar and Charlie take a look inside a police van

A GoFundMe page set up to help Oscar's family pay for specialist care and to fulfil his wishlist has raised almost £30,000.

It includes going on the set of his favourite TV show, Tipping Point, and meeting Harry Kane, both of which have been pledged, as well as flying in a helicopter, meeting Father Christmas in Lapland and going up the Eiffel Tower.

PC Colclough added: "We are truly overwhelmed with the offers of support, many from people who don't know us, and I cannot thank people enough for getting behind us to give Oscar some time to remember."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk