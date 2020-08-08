Image copyright Google Image caption About 70 people attended a barbecue at the pub on 2 August

Customers at a pub in the West Midlands are being urged to self-isolate after a potential outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

The Soho Foundry Tavern in Smethwick reported cases of coronavirus and closed voluntarily on Thursday.

Sandwell Council and Public Health England bosses are asking about 70 people who attended a barbecue at the pub on 2 August to self-isolate.

Three people who were there, including staff, have since tested positive, the council said.

Health officials are telling people who were at the pub, in Foundry Lane, to self-isolate until Sunday, 16 August.

Deputy council leader Maria Crompton said: "We urgently need to alert anyone who attended the event last weekend to self-isolate until Sunday 16th August.

"If they have any symptoms they should book a test.

"Everyone needs to stay incredibly vigilant - the virus is still out there and the situation remains extremely serious - as this potential outbreak shows."

'Very careful'

The council also praised the pub manager's action in response to the outbreak.

"They did exactly what we would want business owners to do in this situation," director of public health at the local authority, Dr Lisa McNally said.

"They voluntarily took the decision to close and contacted us for advice. I would urge all businesses to do the same.

"Pubs need to be very careful at this time to gather contact details of customers and ensure social distancing at all times."

The borough of Sandwell was named as an "area of concern" last week and put on a national watch list, but the rate in the borough has since dropped by a third in the past week.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk