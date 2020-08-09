Engineers move 2,750-tonne HS2 bridge on to M42

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Computer generated graphics showed how the huge bridge will be moved into place

A 2,750-tonne road bridge has been inched into place across a motorway as part of HS2 building works.

Engineers positioned the structure across the M42 motorway near Birmingham Airport and the NEC.

The motorway was closed on Saturday for the operation but reopened ahead of schedule on Sunday morning.

It is part of major road remodelling aimed at improving traffic flow and connecting the planned station, near Solihull.

The span is the first, and largest, of four bridges which will complete the high-speed railway interchange station area and will carry traffic from the A452.

The entire structure, which is 213ft (65m), was rotated through 90 degrees on to the tarmac, then slowly wheeled along the carriageway before it was lowered into position.

