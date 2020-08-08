Image copyright @JackHadleyWMP Image caption People gather on a street in Nechells, Birmingham

Police have broken up a group of more than 70 people at an "unlicensed street music event".

Officers dispersed the group in Nechells, Birmingham, Supt Jack Hadley of West Midlands Police said.

He said throughout Friday night, officers broke up "28 separate large gatherings and street parties" across the force area.

Mr Hadley shared a photo on Twitter of "eye in the sky" footage showing a group of people together at 00:20 BST.

Even at 00.20hrs we are still having large groups gathering. Our eye in the sky is assisting us to prevent crime and disorder. Officers are on all night to deal with people that insist on flaunting social distancing guidelines! pic.twitter.com/oH2HOKvkNC — T/Superintendent Jack Hadley (@JackHadleyWMP) August 7, 2020

In a series of tweets, Mr Hadley said his officers also disrupted a "rave" that was being set up, adding: "DJ and food equipment dismantled and a number of young people dispersed".

He said he hoped the officers' actions had "kept our young people safe by preventing disorder, crimes and breaches of Covid regulations."

