Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The custody suite in Oldbury was temporarily closed

A custody suite where three members of staff tested positive for coronavirus has reopened.

West Midlands Police confirmed two cases at the Oldbury custody block in Sandwell last weekend, before a third member of staff tested positive on Monday.

Those affected are self-isolating for 10 days, the force said.

The block reopened on Friday following a "thorough clean" after a "brief closure" lasting five days.

The force said with the assistance of Sandwell Council and Public Health England it had traced a "a number of staff" who came into contact with infected colleagues, who were now also self-isolating.

In a statement, police said no detainees "were assessed to have had significant contact" with the affected staff.

The outbreak caused the custody suite to close for five days, with detainees transported to temporary facilities at Bloxwich police station in Walsall.

West Midlands Police did not respond to a request for the roles of those affected.

Sandwell was named an "area of concern" last week and put on a national watch list of local authority areas under increased scrutiny, but the rate in the borough has since dropped by a third in the past week.

Supt Martin Hurcomb said: "Last Sunday we received confirmation of two positive cases and then a third person tested positive on Monday.

"We sought the advice of public health as quickly as possible and were able to put in all appropriate preventative action to minimise any onward infection."

