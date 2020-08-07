Image caption Officers released footage of the incident

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a dog walker was struck by a car and her pet killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The woman, who survived, and the dog, Millie, were hit on Doe Bank Lane, Great Barr, at about 17:00 BST on 22 July.

The teenager has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police said footage they released had been shared thousands of times and watched by millions of people.

The boy was arrested, after he was identified as the potential driver of a Renault Clio, West Midlands Police said.

The force said it still wanted any witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward

