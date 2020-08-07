Image copyright Family handout Image caption Abdul Rahman Abubaker died after being shot in the chest in 2018

Two men have been charged with murder two years after a 24-year-old was fatally shot in a Birmingham street.

Abdul Rahman Abubaker died in hospital after the shooting in Stratford Place, Highgate, on 15 May 2018.

Abdirahman Yusuf, 22, was charged after being brought back from Sweden and 20-year-old Mustafa Omar was also charged after being arrested in Alum Rock.

West Midlands Police have arrested a further three men, aged 22-25, on suspicion of murder.

"An extensive investigation has been going on behind the scenes for many, many months," Supt Ed Foster, from the force, said.

"We made a promise to Abdul's family to bring those responsible for his death to justice and we are still committed to that aim."

After being shot in the chest, Mr Abubaker had managed to walk to paramedics, who were treating a patient near Belgrave Interchange in Balsall Heath, but later died in hospital.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Abubaker managed to walk over to paramedics who were nearby but died later in hospital

Mr Yusuf of Albert Road in Aston, who is also charged with two counts of arson and one of perverting the course of justice, appeared earlier at Birmingham Crown Court where he was remanded in custody ahead of a further appearance on 16 September.

Mr Omar, of no fixed address and who also faces further charges of arson and perverting the course of justice, was remanded in custody after appearing before city magistrates and is due at the crown court on Monday.

One of the arrested men - a 25-year-old who was arrested at the same address as Mr Omar - has been released under investigation.

A 22-year-old who was detained in Glasgow has been transported to the West Midlands for questioning and a second 22-year-old, from Nechells, also remains in custody after being arrested on Thursday.

